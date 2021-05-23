Michael Cinco calls Miss Universe Canada team 'ungrateful, vile and professional users'

MANILA – Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco cried foul over the lies and fake news allegedly being propagated by the team behind Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday, Cinco shared a screenshot of a comment made by MGmode Communications, supposedly Stevens’ publicist.

The comment states that Cinco supposedly sent them Stevens’ gowns late and when they arrived, none of them fitted.

“We were able to fixed (sic) the one for the finals but the one for prelims we didn’t have time. We went to Dubai 2 times, to prevent such mistake since it happen (sic) to us as well with Argentina’s gown last year @marianajvarela and Uruguay @fionatenutavenerio” the comment added.

MGmode Communications added that as much as they love Cinco, “this was inexplicable.”

Responding to the accusations, Cinco said he does not normally address unnecessary social media rants about his work but this one caught his ire “as it seems to put uncalled for blame on my team week after Miss UNIVERSE.”

Addressing the whole Miss Canada team specifically Migüel Martinez, Denis Martin Davila, the Miss Canada Organization as well as Stevens, Cinco said: “You have been spreading fake news about me and my team being unprofessional days before the pageant but I chose to be quiet and calm. But this time, I need to stand up for me and my team, as it is just so UNFAIR!”

Cinco said he strongly takes offense over their accusations because “it involves my team and my credibility” realizing that “I have been used and SCAMMED by these low lives PSEUDO GLAM TEAM.”

Answering them point by point, the renowned fashion designer said: “FIRSTLY, the gowns arrived on time. Or how could you have sent me photos and videos of her wearing them, showing how the gowns perfectly fitted her, days before each event. You even posted a video of NOVA in her last fitting and she was happy. You were forcing me to make Nova’s 26” waist line to be cinched to 23”, which I obviously didn’t heed even if you said that in pageants, comfort doesn’t matter. But PLEASE dont say that her gown was ill-fitting.”

Cinco also denied insinuations that his team was trying to sabotage Stevens’ win.

“Her life story was supposedly inspiring and I even went out of my way hiring a team of world-class photographer and film maker to shoot her in my couture gowns at a world-class location in Dubai just to give her extra publicity mileage and create for her a balance of glam and luxury as opposed to her humble homecoming in Africa. And everything in that shoot was PAID FOR BY ME. Did you get that?” he said.

For his third point, Cinco shared how grateful the other candidates are for his creations for them.

“I’ll add Miss ROMANIA, Miss MEXICO and Miss CZECH REPUBLIC who all wore couture gowns from my latest collection in Preliminaries. Sadly, it is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. Let me just add that they are endlessly thankful. The new Miss UNIVERSE Andrea Meza of MEXICO who was not able to wear my gown at either nights, even took time to send me a THANK YOU message right after her coronation. Miss ROMANIA Bianca Trilsin even sent me a video message and was very grateful and is even planning to come to Dubai next week to meet me and THANK me personally. Miss CZECH REPUBLIC was so humble and honored to wear my gown.”

Cinco said even former Miss Universe Demi Leigh Tebow was so gracious for the gown he made her while stressing that Stevens and her team did not even bother to say thank you “but even seemed so upset with me for being eliminated in the pageant.”

While saying that he was not part of the judging panel, Cinco said the team behind Steven should stop blaming him for not making it to the Top 21 of Miss Universe.

“In fact, she did not wear my gown to the prelims as you were earlier posting that she will wear another gown. And now YOU’RE TELLING ME that her PRELIMS GOWN KILLED HER to advance to the finals. Am I to be blamed for that?” he said.

“I dressed up most A-List HOLLYWOOD Celebrities, Royalties and wealthiest clients all over the world and they only have ONE RULE in fashion...IF THE DRESS DON’T FIT, DON’T WEAR IT!!! SIMPLE AS THAT. GET IT??? And mind you all of them know how to say THANK YOU,” he added.

For his ultimate point, Cinco said the Miss Canada team have been using him and taking advantage of his kindness for the past three consecutive years to dress up their candidates without paying him any money.

“You don’t even pay the courier or any other charges. A SIMPLE THANK YOU NOTE FROM NOVA, YOU AND YOUR TEAM would have sufficed. But you don’t have the grace and decency to do that. YOU ALL ARE UNGRATEFUL, VILE and professional USERS.”

“Next time don’t ask me or any FILIPINO designers to dress up your candidates. Ask your Canadian designers to showcase their works in world stage...I DON’T NEED YOU in my career and dressing up your candidates WILL NOT HELP MY BUSINESS. STOP taking advantage of my KINDNESS and STOP scamming FILIPINO designers...HOW DARE YOU...SHAME ON YOU and your whole CANADIAN Team,” he said.

Stevens or her team have yet to respond to Cinco's statement.

Read Cinco's complete post below.

