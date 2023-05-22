Reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg to visit PH

Jasmin Selberg of Germany (right) was crowned Miss International in December last year. Facebook/Miss International



MANILA -- Reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg of Germany is set to visit the Philippines to attend this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

She will crown the next Bb. Pilipinas International winner, according to a post by organizers of the national pageant on Monday.

The Bb. Pilipinas 2023 coronation night will be held on May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Cebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo will represent the Philippines in this year's Miss International pageant. She won the Bb. Pilipinas International title in 2022.

The country's last delegate in Miss International, Hannah Arnold of Masbate, finished in the Top 15.