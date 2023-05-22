Laureen Uy now engaged to boyfriend Miggy Cruz

Laureen Uy is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Miggy Cruz.

The vlogger announced their engagement through an Instagram post on Sunday by sharing a clip from when Cruz proposed, and photos showing her ring.

“’Let’s shoot a Wes Anderson reel,’ he said. Little did I know this was really the plan. AAAAAAAHHHHH!!! I said yes,” she captioned the video.

In her other post, Uy said she is still not over the fact that Cruz “put a ring” on her finger.

“He put a ring on it. ILYSM,” Uy said. “Still not over it.”

Uy and Cruz got engaged while visiting the Joshua Tree National Park in California.

They have been a couple since 2017.

Before making her name as a vlogger, Uy dabbled in showbiz as part of the ABS-CBN series "My Binondo Girl" starring Kim Chiu.

She is also known to many as the younger sister of stylist Liz Uy.