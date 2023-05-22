IN PHOTOS: Bb. Pilipinas' 'Grand Parade of Beauties'

MANILA -- Reigning Binibining Pilipinas titleholders joined this year's batch of candidates in the "Grand Parade of Beauties" around Araneta Center in Quezon City over the weekend.

The event was held ahead of the Bb. Pilipinas 2023 coronation night set on May 28.

Present at the parade were Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, and second runner-up Stacey Gabriel.

This year's delegates also waved to the crowd in colorful swimsuits and headpieces.

Check out photos from the "Grand Parade of Beauties" below: