Pinay beauty expert’s advice to Andre Meza? ‘Make every moment count’ during reign

The buzz surrounding the recent 69th Miss Universe pageant has yet to die down, but already its partners are preparing for the 70th edition reportedly set in December 2021.

No venue has been announced yet, although published reports state that Costa Rica is a potential host country. Two other countries — one in Asia, the other in the Americas — are also being considered.

“Start again of preparations for hopefully a bigger production with a wider live audience," Miss Universe skin-care partner, Pinay beauty expert Olivia Quido, told ABS-CBN News Saturday in a virtual interview from her business base in Los Angeles.

She also looks forward to a maskless show by that time.

“On record, Andrea Meza of Mexico will have the shortest reign — only seven months compared to Zozi Tunzi of South Africa who had the longest reign for one-and-a-half years," Quido said.

“Make every moment count. Absorb and cherish all the experience and learn from it. And for that extra glow in your many meetings, don’t forget to use the gold face mask and others in the beauty kit I gave you.”

Quido is also gratified that Meza took time to acknowledge her on social media despite the explosion of hundreds and thousands of greetings for her, particularly on Instagram where Meza’s followers zoomed from 200,000 to nearly 2 million at present time.

“Thanks for everything," Meza told Quido in her post.

Amid the brouhaha over the contest results, Quido said Meza was really one of the strongest candidates based on audience feedback.

“Kabog talaga, lahat ng tao gising pag lumabas na siya onstage, ang lakas ng dating," she said of the six-foot model-engineer.

She also reminded critics that candidates cannot be judged on face value alone and other factors viewed from the sidelines.

"Iba kasi pag andun ka na, we don’t even know what happened during the closed door interviews of the candidates with the judges. Ang daming nangyayari dun where you can make a difference," she said.

Quido expressed shock, however, that heavy favorites such as Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and Miss Venezuela Mariangel Villasmil were shut out from the top 21.

Having established a deeper bond with all the contestants, Quido also sympathized with Joubert who recently trended on social media with her expression of pain and frustration at breaking the lucky streak of South Africa at the Miss Universe.

“A lot of people love her. The best is yet to come," Quido said

of Joubert, drawing parallels from her years of struggles.

"Many doors of opportunity will open for her. Who knows," Quido added, saying she may end up wearing her design creations someday.

Quido is also widening her door for Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo, who is currently cooling her heels in California before she returns to Manila.

Next week Mateo will have a meet-and-greet with her fans at Quido’s spa and salon. “Malakas si Rabiya dito,” she said. “I am proud of her.”

