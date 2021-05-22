3 classic summer treats updated with a modern twist

MANILA -- As the days get hotter and hotter, there’s this search for new treats to cool off. There are Instagrammable drinks, trendy ice cream flavors, and new chilled treats just waiting on your social media feeds.

There are some who’ve looked back to when beating the heat meant going out into the streets looking for cold treats from your friendly neighborhood vendor pushing a cart sweating it out on the streets.

Here are three childhood treats that have been updated for the 2020s:

SAGO’T GULAMAN

Caravan Black's Sago't Gulaman. Jeeves de Veyra

Miguel Rodriguez and his team at Caravan Coffee has a grown-up caffeinated twist to the Sago’t Gulaman. Instead of brown sugar-based arnibal, Caravan Coffee uses cold brew coffee made with Sumatran and Brazilian beans. It may seem gimmicky but they pulled it off by adhering to the standards of specialty coffee.

They use the bare minimum syrup to add some sweetness while still retaining the coffee’s chocolate fruity, nutty notes. Everything is made in the shop, from the coffee and syrup, to the sago, and even the espresso gulaman which adds an extra jolt -- helpful during those sleepy barmy afternoons. Rodriguez recommends drinking extra cold, with a lot of ice!

For coffee purists, Caravan Coffee’s Sago’t Gulaman cold brew is also available without syrup.

To order, please visit Caravan Coffee’s Instagram page and message them to arrange delivery.

ISKRAMBOL

Kahatea's Iskrambol Milk Tea. Jeeves de Veyra

Who remembers the iskrambol? These treats are usually made with shaved ice, strawberry syrup, milk powder and sago topped with chocolate syrup and candy sprinkles that’s a sweet treat to help cool down a hot day.

Kahatea, a new local brand with Filipino-inspired milk tea variants, has modernized the Iskrambol by adding milk tea, nicely blending the sweet chocolate strawberry flavors in a chilled drink.

Besides the Iskrambol, the shop also has their own milk tea versions of Halo-Halo, Chocnut, Taho, and Leche Flan Milk Tea, alongside the usual variants.

Kahatea has six branches all around Metro Manila with the newest one recently opening at Market Thao. For delivery, check them out on FoodPanda, or message them on Facebook or Instagram.

KESO ICE CREAM SANDWICH

Sebastian's Tres Quesos with Pandesal. Jeeves de Veyra

Ever tried cheese ice cream sandwiched in monay or pan de sal? Sebastian’s Ice Cream has a special line of overloaded cheese flavors for the month of May.

The Tres Quesos, in particular, is made with Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Quickmelt that is just more suited to bread than the usual cone.

Besides the Tres Quesos, the ice cream maker also has Cheddar Apple Pie, Cheesy Cookie and Cream, and the Ube Keso.

To order Sebastian’s Ice Cream's May cheese flavor specials with pan de sal as an add-on, visit their website for pick-up at their Podium branch or to arrange delivery.

