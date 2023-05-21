Fashion designer and pageant candidate Randall Mercurio. Handout

MANILA — Randall Mercurio did not anticipate that he, too, would grapple with depression after actively being involved in mental health initiatives.

“Before pa po, very active na ako sa mental health group. Hindi ko naman akalain na ako mismo makararanas ng depression,” the Filipino-Canadian model and fashion designer told ABS-CBN News during his recent media conference in Quezon City.

In 2020, during the global lockdown, Randall started to experience what he described as a "very dark, mentally challenging" chapter in his life.

“Nag-start talaga nung lockdown. Namatay pa ang grandmother ko (in Olongapo). Hindi kami nakauwi. Very gloomy pa ang weather (in Canada). Nag-trigger talaga. Halu-halong emotions,” he said.

Mercurio also shared how it became very difficult for him to get out of the bed, recalling there were times when he didn’t want to meet anybody and didn’t want to see his friends or take their calls.

“Ayaw kong lumabas. Ayaw ko ng tao. Ayaw ko nung mga mayroong nagtatanong sa akin kung okay ako. Feeling ko that time, lahat ng mga tao tinatawanan ako,” he shared.

Reflecting on his own mental health journey, he admitted that it’s a healing process. “Ngayon na lang talaga nawala. Unti-unti. It’s important na nire-recognize natin ‘yung nararamdaman natin. At ang pinaka-importante—pahinga. Isa sa mga nakatulong sa akin to recover ay pahinga.”

On his way to full recovery, Mercurio gave his advice to millennials who are struggling mentally now: “Mas mahalin nila ang sarili nila. Sa oras na minahal mo ang sarili mo, dun [ka] makakapag-reflect kung ano ba talaga ang purpose [mo]. Kapag masyado mong inisip ‘yung ibang tao, mawawalan ka ng time para sa sarili mo. It starts po talaga with yourself.”

He continued, “Eat healthy. Huwag i-burnout ang sarili.”

The 24-year-old fashion up-and-comer now wants to tell his mental health story via pageantry. Under his management RH Productions, he is set to represent the Filipino-Canadian community in the Misters of Filipinas 2023 pageant, where he will be designing his own national costume.

“Gusto ko talagang ma-inspire ang mga mas nakababata sa akin. I want them to realize na mayroong purpose.”

“Sa national costume ko, ang inspiration is OFWs. It is my way of paying tribute to all the hardworking OFWs. Malapit sa puso ko ito. Sobrang halaga. Bata pa lang po kasi ako, ang naiintindihan ko lang, iniwan kami ni Papa, wala siya sa tabi ko to work abroad. Sobrang nakatulong siya talaga sa amin. Hindi naman namin mararating ang success kung hindi dahil sa hardwork ng father ko.”

“Hanggang sa nag-work na rin ako abroad, doon ko lang na-realize kung gaano kahalaga at kalaki ‘yung ginawa niya for us na nakatulong talaga sa future namin,” he ended.