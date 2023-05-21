MANILA – Chesca Garcia turned sentimental as she reflected on how much her eldest daughter Kendra has grown.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, Garcia said she cannot believe that in the blink of an eye, her once chubby baby is now becoming her own lady.

“Kendra, this school year has taught me that it's not easy to let you go. I cried for days when you left for your first outdoor trip for school. It was the very first time you were away from mommy and daddy. I also counted the hours till you got back from your day trip,” she said.

“And, even on your last over night retreat I still couldn't sleep and couldn't wait for morning to come for you to get home. There is no getting use to this. I simply am not ready,” she added.

Now that Kendra is about to bid middle school goodbye, Garcia said she could not help but “hold you a bit longer, hold you a bit tighter and soak all the great things about having you as my daughter.”

While saying Kendra will always be her baby, Garcia asked her daughter to not be a moody teenager who gets annoyed easily.

To end her post, Garcia expressed admiration for how beautiful her daughter but more importantly for how kind she is as a person.

“You look lovely because of who you're inside! That's what I love best about you!”

Kendra is Garcia’s daughter with husband with Doug Kramer. They have two other children, Scarlett and Gavin.

