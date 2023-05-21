MANILA – Catriona Gray said she and Sam Milby are likely going to marry each other sometime next year.

In an interview with Vicki Belo, the former Miss Universe said she is still enjoying the “engagement season” and they don’t want to rush into marriage right away.

“Baka next year. I just want to enjoy this season. It’s a once in a lifetime season. I just want to enjoy it,” she said.

When asked if her parents are in favor of her getting married to Milby, Gray said her mom and dad both love the actor especially when they got to know him more.

“They really love him. With our engagement, they are super okay with it as well,” she said. “I actually have a video right after the proposal happened and my dad was tearing up. He was so happy. When I look back, it makes me so emotional.”

Gray said she’s also in good terms with Milby’s family. In fact, she’s grateful that she got to meet her fiancé’s father before he passed away.

“They are wonderful. I spend time with his mom. His dad, I was able to spend a little bit of time with when we went for Christmas end of 2021. I am grateful I was able to spend just a little bit of time with his family. His mom also visited here. His sister as well and his pamangkin. His family is great,” she said.

On how many kids she and Milby are planning to have in the future, Gray brought up wanting to have a daughter.

“Baka two. I just want a girl. If it’s two girls, I am happy. If it’s a girl and a boy, I am happy. But if two boys, I might get three [kids],” she said.

It was in February when Gray and Milby announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Gray and Milby were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020.

