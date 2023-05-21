Beauty queens to join Santacruzan in Makati

MANILA – Several Filipina beauty queens will grace the star-studded Santacruzan of Barangay San Lorenzo at the Glorietta 2 Activity Center in Makati on May 27.

Adding grandeur to the event will be Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez and Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabby Basiano.

Actor Joseph Marco will be escorting Arnold as Reyna Emperatriz, while actor Derrick Monasterio will be escorting Fernandez as Reyna De Los Flores.



The Santacruzan parade will start at 5 p.m. at the Barangay San Lorenzo covered court, and will pass through Makati Avenue, Parkway Drive, West Street, Palm Drive and end at Glorietta 2 for the 7 p.m. show.

The highlights of the event will include the presentation of the Sagalas and escorts, and the awarding of three special prizes, which are Best in Filipiniana Santacruzan ensemble, Best Themed Filipiniana Santacruzan, and Best Sagala and escort.



The panel of judges is composed of former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, Makati City councilor Ichi Yabut, fashion guru and Natasha Goulborn Foundation founder Jean Goulborn, award-winning interior designer Ivy Almario, and entrepreneur-founder of Taters Enterprise Inc. Annie Tanchanco.



The festivities will be followed by the Himig Pinoy concert, featuring the popular ‘90s OPM band Neocolours.

The Santacruzan is a major event of Salu-Salo Sa Sanlo 2023, an annual summer tradition of Barangay San Lorenzo conceptualized by Punong Barangay Ernie Moya.



“We are very happy to bring back this tradition after having been abruptly disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our constituents always look forward to being part of these thematic events to showcase their creative flair, and forge stronger bonds among our fellow residents” Moya said.

