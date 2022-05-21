You can now bring your pets with you on your staycation

Check in with your pet at Novotel Manila Araneta City. Jeeves de Veyra Pet amenity kit. Jeeves de Veyra Room setup for pets. Jeeves de Veyra Pets can run around the Versailles Garden. Jeeves de Veyra Pet relief area at the 7th floor. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Novotel Manila Araneta City has a special treat for pet owners who want to bring their furbabies along with them for a staycation.

Dubbed Novopets, this hotel package has additional features with your pets in mind. The room is fitted out with a plastic surface guard and a pet towel for your pet to be comfy in their own corner of the room.

The package also comes with a toy for your pet to play with: either a chew toy for your dog or a feather stick for you cat.

The hotel currently only allows 2 pets that are below 2 feet in height. Pets are free to run around the hotel’s expansive Versailles Garden event area.

The hotel has even thoughtfully put up a dedicated Novopets Go Potty Pet Relief Area on the 7th floor. Furparents should still clean up after their cats and dogs should they relieve themselves elsewhere in the premises.

For the human guests, this hotel has activities and amenities aplenty too. It’s a great base to explore the hidden attractions of Cubao like shopping at Farmer’s Market or Ali Mall, or checking out the bohemian vibe of Cubao X. Or perhaps watch a game or a show at the Araneta Coliseum, which is slowly bringing back events into its massive venue.

For staycationers who just want to stay inside the hotel, there are amenities aplenty from the resort-style pool area to a well-equipped gym and sauna. For those lucky enough to book an executive suite, this comes with access to the premiere lounge with a dazzling view of the city skyline and the Sierra Madre Mountains.

Make sure to cool off with Novotel’s in-demand Indulge gelato at its own ice cream parlor at the ground floor, and check out the multi-cultural culinary offerings at Food Exchange.

The Novopets offer is priced at P1,500 nett per pet on top of room charges.