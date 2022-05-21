5 fun activities to try in PH this summer

MANILA -- Make up for the past two summers spent cooped up at home by getting inspiration from Metro Channel's travel show, "Beached."

Here are five summer activities featured on the show that can be enjoyed with friends and family here in the Philippines:

1. GO ZIPLINING IN BIARINGAN, ROMBLON

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Biaringan zipline is the only zipline in the Philippines that goes from one island to another.

It has a total length of 1,350 meters, so it's surely something to check off your bucket list in case you travel to Romblon.

2. SWIM WITH WHALE SHARKS IN SORSOGON

Watch more News on iWantTFC

This summer activity is perfect for those who love the ocean and have always been fascinated with sea creatures.

The experience even made "Beached" co-host Rachel Peters cry as she got to appreciate the beauty of marine life even more.

3. EXPERIENCE SKYDIVING IN SAN VICENTE, PALAWAN

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Here's something that adrenaline junkies can try: leaping off a plane thousands of feet above the ground.

Get ready to shrug off those nerves and sign up for this activity, which "Beached" hosts described as "so fun" and "absolutely spectacular."

4. NAVIGATE BORACAY'S MARINE LIFE VIA AN UNDERWATER SCOOTER

Watch more News on iWantTFC

If you've ever wanted to have a stroll underwater, then this one is for you.

Unlike helmet diving, where one needs to be cautious and stay in one place, underwater scooter or HydroBOB allows someone to go around more comfortably while submerged in the ocean.

5. TRY CANYONEERING IN BADIAN, CEBU

Canyoneering involves traveling down creeks or streams within canyons.

As seen in an episode of "Beached," the hosts embarked on an adventure by climbing, jumping, sliding down, and even swinging as they made their exit in Kawasan Falls.

"Beached" is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70. Highlights can be watched on Metro.Style's YouTube channel, while full episodes can be seen on Facebook.