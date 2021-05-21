WATCH: Bretman Rock gives tour of mansion in Hawaii

Screengrab from YouTube

Bretman Rock's mansion in Hawaii has been featured in the American design magazine Architectural Digest (AD).

The vlogger and influencer, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii when he was 8 years old, lives in a 3-story mansion nestled between the mountains and the sea.

Bretman began his house tour with AD by showing his formal living room, which he said reflects much of his personality.

"Random, it's very colorful, and it's very gay," he said.

"I'm obviously from Hawaii but I am a Filipino," he added. "So I have local pieces in this room, and also a bunch of Filipino pieces."

One of the Filipino furniture pieces here is the Bloom chair by multi-awarded Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue. "It's my favorite chair in the entire house," he said.

Other unique touches in the formal living room include a "live terrarium" with green neon lights that show the text "Da Baddest," a console table with crystals, and a "photo-op" area with a black peacock chair and a smaller version for his niece, Cleo.

Bretman has two other living rooms in his spacious home. "I don't know why anyone needs three living rooms, but I do," he admitted.

The internet star also showed other areas such as the dining room, office, kitchen, attic, production room, and beauty room, which houses all of his makeup and other related products.

"This room is just a cute reminder of where I started. I started off in makeup, obviously," he said, referring to his makeup tutorials.

Bretman's bedroom, meanwhile, has a stripper pole, aside from the usual bed, dresser, walk-in closet, and bathroom.

"I've always dreamed of having a stripper pole in my room, so now I do," he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the AD video, Bretman also shared the reason why he prefers to live in Hawaii instead of other parts of the United States.

"I grew up around nature my entire life. It's probably the reason why I would never move to the city, like LA (Los Angeles) or New York. There are ocean and mountain views [here], what more could you ask for?" he said.

"I love having a place in Hawaii. I will always be a Hawaii boy, I will always be an island boy. And [I'm] just so blessed to be surrounded by nature and kind, nice, amazing people," he added.

Related video: