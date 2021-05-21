Next Binibining Pilipinas pageant set in July

Photo from Facebook: @bbpilipinasofficial

MANILA -- After being postponed several times, the Binibining Pilipinas pageant is finally pushing through this July.

Samantha Bernardo, who was sent by the national pageant to represent the country at Miss Grand International, made the announcement during a virtual press conference by Bb. Pilipinas on Friday.

"To all our Binibini fans, stand by and mark your calendars [for the] Bb. Pilipinas grand coronation night on July 11, 2021," said Bernardo, who recently arrived in the country two months after finishing first runner-up in the pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) earlier said that it has moved the national pageant to June 27 of this year "to safeguard the welfare of our staff and candidates" amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The 2020 edition of Bb. Pilipinas was originally set on May 31 last year, before it was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

It was then re-scheduled to April 17, 2021.

Related video: