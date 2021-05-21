Miss Universe Japan Aisha Tochigi shows love for 'best roommate' Rabiya Mateo

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo has gained another good friend in Japanese beauty queen Aisha Tochigi, her roommate in the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant.

Tochigi took to Instagram on Thursday to express her love for Mateo, saying she is the "best roommate" she could ask for.

"I feel weird when I come back to the room and I don't see you," she wrote. "I miss your morning song, rap, dance, and I miss our late night chitchatting."

"Thank you so much for always making me laugh. You are the best roommate I could ever ask for! Love you so much, babe!" the Miss Universe Japan titleholder added in her post, which showed photos and videos of them together.

Mateo, for her part, said she became emotional upon seeing Tochigi's Instagram post.

In the comments section, she wrote: "Why are you like that? You are making me cry. I love you so much."

The Philippine delegate went on to point out how Tochigi was always there for her, even at her "lowest point" during the Miss Universe competition.

"You saw me at my lowest point in the competition, but you were also there helping me get through everything. Mahal na mahal kita!" Mateo said.

She ended her reply by inviting Tochigi to visit the Philippines.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

She opted to spend some solo time in the United States instead of returning to the Philippines after the pageant.

