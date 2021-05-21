Happening this weekend: Casa de Memoria's 'Segundo' auction

Some of the items featured in the "Segundo" auction. Handout

MANILA -- Casa de Memoria is offering Filipino and European works of art this weekend as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Called "Segundo," the auction will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. Those unable to visit the Lhuillier-managed auction house of Palacio de Memoria in Parañaque can make their bids online.

"Art defines our culture, history, and heritage. As we celebrate our fifth year with the Segundo auction, Casa de Memoria proudly exhibits the works of world-class Filipino and European artists," Casa de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuiller-Albani said in a statement.

"Segundo" will feature pieces from the 17th to the 20th century. Among these are an array of religious artworks, such as a mid to late 19th century oil painting depicting the Holy Trinity attributed to Justiniano Asunción, a St. Jerome oil painting from 18th to 19th century on wood by Juan Arzeo, and a 19th century icon painting on wood depicting St. Barbara by Antonio Malantic.

Bidders can also check out a Philippine map from the 18th century, as well as portrait sketches by Romeo Tabuena and Manuel Montoya's depiction of a courtyard scene in the 19th century.

Those looking for interesting art objects will find ivory boxes from the 19th century such as the Anglo-Indian Sadeli box, which has minute parquetry out of dyed horns, bones, pewter, and mother of pearl with a wooden interior.

Casa de Memoria said it will donate part of the auction proceeds to a local charity that helps those affected by the pandemic.

