Filinvest leader Andrew 'Bibot' Gotianun, Jr. dies at 69

Andrew "Bibot" Gotianun, Jr. passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Photo from the Filinvest group's website

MANILA - Businessman and Filinvest group's Andrew "Bibot" Gotianun, Jr. passed away on Friday at 69 years old, his family said.

In a statement, the Gotianun family said the patriarch died due to a "malignant illness," noting that his passing was not COVID-related.

He was surrounded by his loved ones, it read.

Bibot was Filinvest Land, Inc.'s vice chairman and the director of Filinvest Development Corporation.

"He was instrumental in growing the Filinvest group into the multi-faceted corporation it is today and was a leader in the real estate field," according to the statement.

His family is asking for privacy as of the moment.

Details on the Gotianun's virtual memorial service will follow.

RELATED VIDEO: