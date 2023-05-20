Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two Filipino entrepreneurs launch their respective businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area which aim to showcase products made from the Philippines.

The fashion show "The Brave Boutique" was held as part of the launch of Barong Barkada and Pili and Blue.

Each of the models on the runway sported products from both businesses.

“We do this to highlight the Filipino art and culture to the world," said Connie Villeta of Barong Barkada. "We want to bring Filipino art to the mainstream.”

Villeta provides a collection of hand-crafted Barongs made by Filipino artisans.

"We wanted to focus on the higher-end fabrics so we only use the pina, which is pineapple, and the cocoon fabric for all humans and also for dogs," she added.

Bianca Trinidad-Lamb of Pili and Blue, meanwhile, said products from the Philippines "deserve the spotlight."

She said her company showcases Filipino craftsmanship while supporting the cause of the autism community.

"We work with designers and artisans from the Philippines," she said. "They make handcrafted bags made from rattan and pandan. Also, we have large statement earrings.”

Both business establishments have been featured at numerous pop-up events in the San Francisco Bay Area.