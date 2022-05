LONDON, United Kingdom - A 1955 Mercedes-Benz was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros (approximately P7.4 billion), making it the world's most expensive car ever sold, Sotheby's said Thursday.

"A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of €135,000,000 to a private collector," the auction house said in a statement.

