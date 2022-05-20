Handout

MANILA -- Filipinos are more willing to travel domestically compared to most of their Southeast Asian neighbors, according to a study.

Southeast Asian consumer research and analytics firm Milieu Insight released the findings of its study on domestic travel plans for summer trips in April 2022, featuring respondents from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

It showed that Filipinos and Indonesians are among those who showed the highest willingness for domestic travel at 83% and 84%, respectively, based on a sample size of 1,000 each. These are followed by Vietnam (76%), Malaysia (74%), and Thailand (58%).

At the same time, respondents from the Philippines are also more concerned than their Southeast Asian peers about their safety while traveling amid the pandemic. The study showed that 40% of Filipinos are "highly concerned," followed by respondents from Malaysia (32%), Thailand (21%), Vietnam (18%), and Indonesia (11%).

Most Southeast Asian travelers will still engage with a travel agency to plan for their domestic travels, especially those from Indonesia (85%), Philippines (82%), and Vietnam (83%). The study also showed that hotels remain the top choice for accommodation across all five countries.

Here are other findings on Filipino respondents from the study:

- Intended number of days for their next vacation: three to four days (43%), five to seven days (28%), more than one week (17%), two days (12%)

- Preferred travel companions: family (83%), friends (35%), workmates (9%), solo (8%)

- Preferred mode of transportation for domestic travel: land (71%), air (50%), sea (24%)

- Main considerations for traveling domestically: safety of travel and destination (76%), cost of whole vacation (60%), travel spots/sceneries (46%), weather (45%), variety of places to eat at (43%)

- Preferred activities while traveling domestically: food trip (61%), swimming (53%), touring (49%), relaxing at a cafe/tourist spot (45%), relaxing at a hotel/Airbnb (22%)