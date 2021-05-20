Supermodel Tyra Banks lauds PH's semis streak in Miss Universe

Photos from Tyra Banks' Instagram and Twitter account

International supermodel Tyra Banks has nothing but praise for Filipina beauties as she reacted to the semi-final streak of the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant after the top 21 finish of Rabiya Mateo.

Banksonce again noticed the country in the prestigious pageant when she retweeted Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s tweet expressing her happiness of the 11 consecutive semi-finals appearances of the Philippines.

“Woooow this year is intense!! Sending Rabiya all of our love! She made our country proud! 11 Year consecutive semi-streak Pilipinassss,” Gray tweeted.

Banks noticed the statement and reposted it, saying “Pretty Pinoy Power Forever!”

Since the time of Venus Raj in 2010, Philippines has advanced in the competition for more than a decade already aside from winning two titles in the same period courtesy of Gray (2018) and Pia Wurtzbach (2015).

The host of "America’s Next Top Model" previously praised Maymay Entrata’s runway walk in 2018.

The 41-second clip of Entrata made it to the “liked” posts on the verified Twitter account of Banks, as noticed by eagle-eyed followers.

In the same year, Banks also noticed Grey's viral the slow-mo twirl, arguably one of the best walks at Miss Universe.

"I mean . . . Pinoy Power to the Max!!!" she tweeted after watching a recap of Gray's much-talked about performance.

Banks also pitted her own “volcano strut” against the signature “lava walk” of Gray during the 2018 pageant.

“Lava walk meets the volcano strut,” she said.

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was the eventual winner of the 69th Miss Universe.

