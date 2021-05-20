Pia Wurtzbach on Miss Universe results: 'Sana maging sport tayo'

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is aware of rumors that the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant was supposedly rigged, and the Filipina beauty queen is not taking the issue sitting down.

Wurtzbach, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2015, called out those who are insinuating that Andrea Meza of Mexico won the title because it was "bought," among other reasons.

She urged those who are still insisting that Meza does not deserve to be Miss Universe to "accept defeat" and respect the pageant results.

"I don't like na hinihimay natin nang sobra 'yung competition kasi 'di natin matanggap 'yung winner, or 'yung fate ng candidate natin. Sana maging sport tayo," she said in an episode of "Queentuhan," an online talk show she co-hosts with fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo.

"I read some comments na binili raw o kaya dahil daw maraming Latina na judges. 'Wag nating i-doubt 'yung organization kasi wala nang manonood ng Miss Universe kung luto 'to," she stressed.

"'Yun talaga ang napili ng judges. Siya (Meza) talaga ang nanalo, it's her destiny. Let's shake hands and talagang mean it... and accept defeat."

Wurtzbach lamented how this year's edition of Miss Universe has become "toxic" because of some fans who keep "fighting" and "pulling each other down."

This, she said, goes against the very essence of Miss Universe, which is to "accept each other."

"Itong edition na 'to, especially toxic. I don't know, is it because everybody's at home and hindi tayo masyadong busy? Nakatutok ba tayo masyado? I don't know why, but it just feels more intense this year," she said.

"The thing is, ang message ng Miss Universe and the girls is magsama-sama, acceptance kahit magkakaiba kayo ng pinanggalingan. And then ang pangit na the audience, sila 'yung complete opposite, watak-watak lahat," she added.

Wurtzbach went on to encourage the public to give Meza a chance to show what she has to offer during her reign as the new Miss Universe.

"Let's give her a chance... Bigyan natin ng chance 'yung mga queens na ipakita 'yung galing nila, patunayan 'yung sarili nila," she said.

"I'm excited for Andrea, and I mean that."

As for Philippine representative Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21, Wurtzbach believes that she has a great career waiting for her when she returns home.

"I'm sure she's going to have a big career here in the Philippines. She's so well-loved, she's so down to earth and relatable, she's funny, so gusto siya ng mga tao," she said.

"Sikat na si Rabiya, pero there's so much waiting for her here. So ako, I feel better when I think [of] that," added the former Miss Universe, who considers Mateo her "bunso" (youngest sister).

