P&G launches 'Forests for Good' initiative in Sierra Madre

MANILA -- Consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) has launched a program that aims to help forestation efforts in different parts of the world, including the Philippines' Sierra Madre mountain range.

P&G made the announcement in the Philippines during its recently concluded virtual summit on sustainability hosted by Kapamilya talent Robi Domingo.

Called "Forests for Good," the initiative has 12 pilot programs in 12 months across P&G's Asia Pacific, Middle East, and America regions.

The Philippine leg had P&G employees entrusted with trees, each planted on their behalf by farmers in Sierra Madre. The employees can name their tree, check it online, and learn more about the farmer who planted it.

At least 5,000 trees have been planted in Sierra Madre so far, according to the company.

Meanwhile, P&G said it is also working on reducing post-consumer waste, saying it has eliminated virgin plastic overwrap packaging on its Safeguard multi-packs in the country. The said products now use 100% recycled paper cartons.

The company said this change save 8,500 kilometers worth of plastic waste every year.

P&G said it aims to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2030, and cut the use of virgin plastic in its packaging by 50%.

"We will reduce the use of virgin plastic and start using alternative materials in our Philippines' product bundling activities as well as point-of-sale materials found inside stores," said Raffy Fajardo, P&G's president and general manager for the Philippines.

