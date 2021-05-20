'Para akong nasa cafe sa Paris': KC raves about Sarah G's strawberry cupcakes

MANILA – KC Concepcion was more than delighted to receive a sweet surprise from Sarah Geronimo, who is one of her good friends in showbiz.

On Instagram, Concepcion shared that Geronimo baked for her some strawberry shortcake cupcakes and she could not stop raving about it.

“Para akong nasa isang café sa Paris nung kumagat ako. Sobrang sarap,” Concepcion said.

Addressing Geronimo, Concepcion added: I love you Sars and I miss you. Kahit hindi tayo every day nag-uusap or nagkikita, know na ikaw 'yung dahilan kung bakit ako lumipat dito. Alam mo iyan. I love you and kita tayo soon. Biking, jogging, walking at kung ano ano pa.”

Concepcion also gave a shoutout to Geronimo’s husband, actor Matteo Guidicalli, saying she cannot wait to finally bond with the celebrity couple again soon.

As seen in the card that accompanied the box of cupcakes, Geronimo said she’s hoping Concepcion will like her creation even if its frosting was not perfect.

Geronimo also wished for Concepcion to always stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

Early this month, Geronimo also sent Concepcion’s mom, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, a box of cupcakes but in a different flavor.

Describing the dessert as "yummy," the country's "Megastar" teased Geronimo: "Uy, nagbe-bake na si misis! Miss you and love you always!"

Cuneta got to know Geronimo through actress Judy Ann Santos, who is known as one of the closest friends of the Megastar.