Miss World congratulates Andrea Meza on Miss Universe win

The Miss World Organization took to social media to congratulate Andrea Meza of Mexico for winning the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

Before competing in Miss Universe, Meza joined Miss World in 2017, finishing first runner-up to Manushi Chhillar of India.

"Congratulations, Andrea!" read the post on the Miss World Facebook page, referring to the beauty queen as its Miss World Americas 2017.

It went on to reveal that Meza earlier joined her fellow Miss World 2017 queens on a "global humanitarian tour" that included stops in India, China, Indonesia, British Virgin Islands, and the United States.

The Miss World Organization also congratulated Julia Gama for her first runner-up placement in the recently concluded Miss Universe competition. Gama represented Brazil in the Miss World pageant back in 2014.

"We are so proud of both of you and delighted Andrea won, you really deserve it," the post read.

Back in 2018, the Miss World Organization showed its support for Philippine representative Catriona Gray after winning the Miss Universe crown.

Gray finished in the Top 5 of Miss World 2016.

