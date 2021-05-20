G.I. Joe comics welcomes its first Pinoy Joe

G.I. Joe comics welcomes its first Filipino G.I. Joe.

G.I. Joe, which began from a line of action figures and was popularized in the Philippines as an animated series in the late '80s to early '90s, is introducing Filipino character Nestor Abuba.

Abuba, who carries the codename "Multo" or ghost, is a former member of the Philippine Special Forces.

G/I. Joe comic collector and historian Diana Davis broke the news via Twitter.

"I'm pretty excited about the 2 new Joes joining the team in GI Joe #283! Say "heya" to: Black Hat, computer hacking specialist. File name: Olivia Baipaj. & Multo, ex Philippine Special Forces. File name: Nestor Abuba," said Davis.

According toi Comic Odyssey, G.I. Joe #283 will be offered locally through their reservation system this weekend.

"G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #283 featuring the first Filipino G.I. Joe member, Nestor Abuba aka MULTO, will be offered on our F.O.C. reservations system this Saturday. G.I. Joe #283 will arrive around June 17. Don't miss out. Log in your pre-orders on our website this weekend!" it said in its announcement.

