GCash introduces new products, services for 2021

MANILA -- GCash recently unveiled its 2021 suite of products and services, allowing its users to invest, get insurance, and shop from different merchants, among others.

During its "Futurecast" virtual event, GCash chief executive officer Martha Sazon said they hope to provide "equal access to financial opportunities and lifestyle choices" to everyone, regardless of social status, by breaking entry barriers to financial services.

Some of its newest features include GInvest, where users can invest for as low as P50 in professionally managed local and global funds; GInsure, where they can get insurance for medical emergencies and accidents starting at P300; GSave, a savings account with no maintaining balance, fees, and initial deposit; and GCredit, which allows those with high GScores up to P30,000 credit line and up to 3% prorated interest rate.

"We want to be able to democratize access to financial services," said JF Darre, GCash's head of financial services and advanced analytics.

Meanwhile, GCash also introduced an e-commerce feature called GLife, where users can shop from more than 25 merchants across retail, food, gaming, entertainment, and transport categories.

Some of the featured brands include GOMO, Gong Cha, Kraver’s, McDonald’s, Puregold and PureGO, Lazada, Recess, Boozy, Bo’s Coffee, Mama Lou’s, GawinPH, KFC, Datablitz, Cherry Shop, Gameone, and Goama Games.

The mobile wallet app is also planning to offer a GPadala service, where overseas Filipino workers can send money to family members back home.

