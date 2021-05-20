For Wil Dasovich, health is important for country to prosper

Screengrab from Zoom

MANILA -- Vlogger and cancer survivor Wil Dasovich recently talked about the importance of health, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a virtual session as the newest ambassador of the nutritional supplement brand Organique, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said he believes that health is essential for a country to prosper.

"I believe that it's important for the Philippines to be made up of healthy individuals with strong immunity so they can lead the country to progress, to prosper," he said. "You can't perform if you're not fit. You can't lead if you're sick. you can't enjoy a happy life with your loved ones if you are sick."

"In order to reach your full potential, and go out and do all these things that you thought you might not be able to do, the only way you're gonna get there and really hit your goals are if you are 100% healthy," he added.

According to Dasovich, surviving colon cancer made him realize the value of one's health the hard way, saying he hopes that other people will learn to see the importance of immunity "without having them go through it."

"I guess the common similarity [is] that when I talk to other survivors of other ailments and everything, we all have this huge revelation of how important our health is once we're faced with something that's horrible," he said.

Dasovich went on to encourage the public to "protect your immune system on a daily basis," especially senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

He also mentioned the need to stay physically fit by exercising regularly, eating the right kind of food, and taking antioxidants.

Meanwhile, the vlogger also gave an update about his current life in California, admitting that he misses the "humid and hot weather in the Philippines."

"I'm vaccinated, I'm healthy, and I'm feeling good," he said.

Organique introduced Dasovich as its latest ambassador as part of the brand's newest campaign, which also involves giving "immunocare" kits to medical frontliners and partnering with the Department of Health.

