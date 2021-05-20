Fil-Am Noel Alcoba’s superhero book 'Nemesis' up in Amazon charts

Fil-Am writer Noel Alcoba

MANILA -- Filipino-American novice writer Noel Alcoba’s first book, "Nemesis," a fiction book about superheroes, moved up from No. 35 to No. 15 in Amazon Bestseller’s Cyberpunk category in the space of a week.

Alcoba, who went to school at the Ateneo de Manila University before moving to the United States, works in law enforcement.

“My friends tell me I should be writing crime novels since I come across incredible stories and even evidence great for procedural storytelling,” laughed Alcoba who resides in Seattle. “The funny thing is I didn’t grow up reading comics although I do enjoy a lot the superhero films like those of the MCU and the DCU.”

“You can say, the genre chose me.”

"'Nemesis' takes place in 2050 in a more dystopian United States which is comprised of three only states with Seattle as the capital,” Alcoba said of the story’s premise.

"The superheroes are managed a by a government agency, the Bureau of Stewardship Administration. Without giving away the story, the main character is a non-super human who works for the bureau and aspires to be a sidekick of her idol, Bellatrix. Then she finds out this superhero is cruel and not what she seems to be so she decides that Bellatrix doesn’t need a sidekick but a nemesis.”

Alcoba’s first published novel (both in Kindle e-book and physical book format) was a product of the Three-Day Novel Writing Contest, an annual Canadian literary contest, which is open to writers from anywhere in the world.

"As far back as in high school, I always wanted to write a book,” recounted Alcoba. “I tried when I was in first year high school and only got as far as four chapters. In college, I went to film school and attempted to turn screenplays into life except that life (marriage and a career) got in the way.”

“A friend of mine told me about the Three-Day Novel Contest and I joined in 2017 where I made it to the Top 10. The next years, I was once more one of the finalists. I took a break in 2019 then returned for the 2020 edition where I won the top prize.”

And now, decades after Alcoba first dreamed of writing his first book, he has gotten published.

“Making it to the Top 10 in my first try in 2017 gave me a lot of confidence,” summed up Alcoba. “Now after getting published, I am excited to write a few more.”

“And knowing many Filipinos are fans of comic books and the superhero genre, hopefully, they can give 'Nemesis' a try.”