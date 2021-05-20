Castlevania voice actor Alejandra Reynoso praises Pinoy's tribute art

Filipino digital artist who identified himself as Spykeee recently received praise for his tribute art for Castlevania characters Sypha Belnades and Trevor Belmont.

The props came from no less than Castlevania voice actor Alejandra Reynoso who took notice of the fan art which was posted on Twitter.

Reynoso plays the role of Sypha.

Drew Sypha and Trevor. Our heroes can finally get their deserved rest.



The finale was beautiful. I have no words.



Thank you @SamuelDeats and team, for sharing to the world their story. You have made many people smile, laugh, cry and continue on living. #Castlevania pic.twitter.com/xB4UDez2tc — SPYKEEE (@SPYKEEE1945) May 14, 2021

“Drew Sypha and Trevor. Our heroes can finally get their deserved rest,” said Spykee in his caption.

Castlevania, a Netflix animated TV series based on a video game, had its season 4 finale on May 13.

“The finale was beautiful. I have no words,” said the artist. Thank you

@SamuelDeats and team, for sharing to the world their story. You have made many people smile, laugh, cry and continue on living."

This is absolutely perfect. 💙🙏 — Alejandra Reynoso (@AleReyn0s0) May 14, 2021

"This is absolutely perfect," was Reynoso's reaction.

The voice actor later promised to give the artist a gift in exchange for a high-resolution print.

Spykee also produces other anime-inspired artworks which he shares through social media.

Reynoso, meanwhile, is also know for her voice acting work on Winx Club: Power of Believix and Artificial.

