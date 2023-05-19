Watch more News on iWantTFC

The vibrant city of Houston was treated to rich and diverse Filipino flavors after three renowned Filipino chefs hosted a pop-up restaurant event.

This was part of the celebration of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Month this May.

MasterChef Pinoy Edition's JP Anglo, Top Chef winner Paul Qui, and James Beard awardee Chef Tom Constantino Cunanan treated food enthusiasts to an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

The culinary event, named "Kooya and Sarsa," took place in the heart of Houston's downtown district, which attracted a diverse crowd of food lovers.

"We just want to cook Filipino food and want to prove to the world that our food is good," said Anglo. "It is beyond adobo and beyond pancit."

For two days, the chefs showcased their creative takes on Filipino cuisine, fusing traditional ingredients with innovative modern techniques.

"It's definitely a collaboration," Qui, also a James Beard awardee, shared, "between all the chefs that we worked with and some of the local Filipino chefs."

Guests also had the chance to interact with the chefs and gain insights on their dishes.

Attendees shared how the pop-up event helps transcend culture and how it brings people together.