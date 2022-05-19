MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB'S NEW FEATURES

After releasing 150 upgrades last year, Airbnb is launching big changes to its platform in a decade.

These include Airbnb Categories, Split Stays, and AirCover for guests.

Airbnb Categories offers 56 new categories that organize homes based on their style, location, or proximity to a travel activity. Split Stays, on the other hand, allows users to split their trip between two homes.

Meanwhile, AirCover includes free comprehensive protection in travel for Airbnb users.

EL RETIRO OFFERS LUXURY BAGUIO STAY

Large groups can enjoy a luxury Baguio stay at El Retiro, a serviced residence that boasts of historic architecture and refined interiors.



The restored mid-century mansion retains its original structure and natural surroundings, offering both the charm of a heritage home and modern conveniences.

It has seven bedrooms, each equipped with its own toilet and bath, as well as a living room, dining room, full-service kitchen, bar room, game room, veranda, and garden.

Surrounded by a pine forest and spectacular mountain views, the private sanctuary can accommodate up to 20 people.

El Retiro is located on Outlook Drive, providing easy access to restaurants, shops, and popular tourist landmarks such as The Mansion, Wright Park, Mines View, St. Joseph's Church, Camp John Hay, and Baguio Country Club.

More details are available at the property's website.

NEW WORLD MAKATI PARTNERS WITH LA BOTTEGA

New World Makati Hotel has partnered with Italian luxury brand La Bottega to supply bathroom amenities under one of its product lines, Malin+Goetz.

The amenity line will be available in the 580-room hotel's guest bathrooms, consisting of its sustainably-produced shampoo, hair conditioner, hand wash, body wash, and lotion.

PTAA'S 29TH TRAVEL TOUR EXPO

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) is set to hold its 29th Travel Tour Expo and 7th International Travel Trade Expo at the SMX Convention Center Manila from June 24 to 26.

With the theme "Braving and Shaping the Future of Travel," the upcoming expo will offer travel deals and tour packages to both foreign and domestic travelers.

More than 150 exhibitors will occupy Function Rooms 1 to 5 on the second floor of SMX Convention Center Manila, with organizers estimating 35,000 to 45,000 visitors to attend the three-day event.

RLC RESIDENCES' RESORT-INSPIRED PROPERTY

RLC Residences, the residential division of real estate giant Robinsons Land Corp., recently launched a new addition to its resort-inspired property in Mactan, Cebu.

AmiSa Tower D, which is part of AmiSa Private Residences, is located at Punta Engaño in Mactan. It offers an unobstructed view of the Magellan Bay, Olango Island, and the Hilutungan Channel.

The new tower is also home to the development's Sky Lounge located on the rooftop area, a place where people can unwind with a 360-view of the sea.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES' TRAVEL FAIR

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is holding the "Time to Fly" travel fair on May 21 and 22 at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig.

Visitors can enjoy up to 20% off on tickets to Australia, Europe, Singapore, and the United States of America, among others.

Promotional offers are valid for travel from May 21 to December 31, 2022 for destinations in Southeast Asia, West Asia, Africa, Southwest Pacific, and Singapore; and from August 1 to December 31, 2022 for destinations in Europe, USA, and Canada.

Customers with a single-receipt purchase of P25,000 on flights using Mastercard will get to receive Shangri-La The Fort dining certificates worth P2,500. As an early bird offer, those who book their flights on the first day of the Singapore Airlines Travel Fair, May 21, will also receive Travel Club gift certificates worth P5,000 with a minimum spend of P50,000 on flights using Mastercard.

UNICEF FUNDRAISING PROGRAM BACK ON CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific has resumed its Change for Good fundraising program for UNICEF in flight operations as travel restrictions ease up and more people take back to the skies.

Passengers can now donate to help vulnerable children online and while in flight through the Change for Good donation bags.

UNICEF continues to work in typhoon-affected areas to restore access to essential health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, education, and child protection services, primarily focusing on the most affected and vulnerable children and women.

Every donation from individuals, companies and organizations go to support UNICEF's development and emergency programs for children.