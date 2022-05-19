Shopping shorts: Summer outfits, sale events, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local shopping scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AYALA MALLS LAUNCHES NEW SHOPPING PLATFORM

Handout

Ayala Malls has launched a new platform as part of its efforts to merge online and offline shopping.

ZingMall lets users shop online from Glorietta, Alabang Town Center, and TriNoma, and pick up their goods or have them delivered on the same day.

It can be accessed through Ayala Malls' Zing app or website.

DISCOUNTS ON RECKITT PRODUCTS

Reckitt, the manufacturer of brands such as Lysol, will hold a big sale on Shopee's Super Brand Day on May 19 and 20.

Customers can enjoy discounts, buy one take one deals, special bundles, freebies, free shipping, and cashback vouchers.

Aside from Lysol, other Reckitt brands include Enfagrow A+ Four, Durex, Veet, and Mortein, among others.

The sale is available on Reckitt's official Shopee site.

GRABPAY TO INTRODUCE CONVENIENCE FEES

Effective June 6, GrabPay cash-in transactions made through 7-Eleven stores will be subject to an additional 2% convenience fee.

Likewise, a P15 convenience fee shall be applied to every GrabPay cash-in transaction made through over-the-counter stores such as SM Business Center, Robinsons Department Store, Cebuana Lhuillier, M. Lhuillier, Palawan Pawnshop, and RD Pawnshop.

Users may still cash into their GrabPay wallet free of charge by linking their BDO, BPI, or UnionBank bank account to their wallet.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON NOW ON ZALORA

Handout

Harley-Davidson has launched a selection of men's and women's lifestyle apparel on the e-commerce site Zalora.

The partnership will be extended to Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Customers can now shop a range of lifestyle apparel from the motorcycle brand, with prices starting at P1,437.

KIEHL'S CELEBRATES SUPER BRAND DAY

Skin care brand Kiehl's celebrates its love for the Philippines by launching limited-edition packaging on Lazada Philippines' Super Brand Day 2022.

The festive packaging includes uniquely Filipino elements such as jeepneys, banderitas, and Mount Mayon. Products that have the new packaging include Ultra Facial Cream, Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream, Calendula Toner, Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum, and Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution.

During the Super Brand Day on May 25, customers can enjoy up to 30 freebies for every order, big discounts, and a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Palawan for two. Promos have also been made available by Kiehl's since May 11.

TM'S RAFFLE PROMO

TM customers have a chance to win big prizes by registering and loading their prepaid accounts or registering to any TM promo until June 25.

Up for grabs are P2 million worth of FunKabuhayan and FunAral packages every month, and P1 million every week in the nationwide draw.

One winner every week will be selected per region (Metro Manila, North and Central Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) to take home P100,000 via GCash.

Three winners will score P2,000 worth of Lazada vouchers and P2,000 worth of Shopee vouchers, and one more subscriber in every region will win a 5G phone.

In total, there will be 12 weekly draws and three monthly draws throughout the promo period.

UNIQLO REOPENS SM CITY FAIRVIEW STORE

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo recently reopened its new and improved store at SM City Fairview, Quezon City.

It has a bigger shopping floor and an expanded LifeWear collection, as well as a dedicated UT corner and a Click and Collect Booth where customers can pick up their orders from the online store.

WOMEN'SECRET LAUNCHES SUMMER STYLES

Handout

Women'secret has launched new collections in time for summer.

These include Capri, which is inspired by the '70s; Riviera, which is characterized by ruffles and bows with a palette of green; Kenya, a mix-and-match line of geometric and two-toned bikinis and swimwear; Voyage, a palette of green and earth tones; and Dresstination, which is dominated by coral, pink, turquoise, and emerald tones.

In the Philippines, Women'secret is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Central Square, TriNoma Mall, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, and Ayala Center Cebu.