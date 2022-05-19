MANILA – Recently crowned Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi turned into Cinderella in a photo shoot conceptualized by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

The pictorial was commissioned by the cosmetic brand BYS Philippines with the launch of its Disney Princess Collection.

In Pascual’s Instagram posts, Cortesi looked straight out of a fairytale in a gold tube dress.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes,” Pascual wrote in the caption as he made a reference to a song from “Cinderella.”

Aside from Cortesi, Pascual also shot Rabiya Mateo as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” and Bea Gomez as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I took a page from the Romantic Era when there was an artistic, literary, musical, and intellectual movement in Europe and wove this in around the three heroines and how we define women’s roles in society now — taking the lead in adjusting to new realities and challenges. The old damsel-in-distress narrative is out and we hope to show that in the images,” Pascual explained.

According to Angie Goyena, president of iFace, Inc., this BYS and Disney team-up “has inspired us to empower girls to create and celebrate the most magical, princess-powered stories and adventures to realize their full potential and create their own adventures with courage, curiosity, and kindness.”

Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel designs will be the stars of the BYS Disney Princess Collection.