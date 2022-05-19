Courtesy: SVN

The most expensive house currently on the market in Orlando is being sold by its Filipino owner for a whopping $25 million. The mansion called 'Entrelagos' is more expensive than the Orlando house of former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal sold at $11 million last year.

Courtesy: SVN

According to senior real estate agent Richard Dempsey, Entrelagos, which is located on a private peninsula, is the most extraordinary property he has ever listed.

"It is very exciting because it is such a unique property that you don’t get many opportunities like this. You have to market it to a very unique market and you get a unique buyer. It is very challenging but I enjoy it very much," Dempsey said.

The gate of the house has a welcome sign that says 'Tuloy Po Kayo,' which means 'come inside' in Filipino. The three-story mansion measures close to 15,000 square feet, and has 13 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, a veranda, and a stunning two-story rotunda library with a spiral staircase. Every detail of the mansion was given special attention with a touch of traditional Filipino designs.

Courtesy: SVN

The woodcarvings from its columns and other parts are handcrafted by Ifugao artisans from the Philippines. It took three years for the Ifugao artisans to finish the carvings, which were installed by the stairs, in bedrooms, and in the game room.

"They have to have an enormous amount of patience and vision to be able to see this piece of wood and what comes out of it. It is remarkable," Dempsey noted.

At the entrance of the house, there is also a Philippine map made of precious marbles. Old Philippine coins are embedded in the floor, while the door of the movie theatre likewise has carvings of famous celebrities including Philippine superstar Nora Aunor.

Dempsey revealed that several prospective buyers have already approached him. "One buyer wants privacy. Another is somebody that loves the location. One family looked at it as a spot for them to come and gather. They have a large family around the United States and this offered a space for everybody to come and spend time together."

Dempsey added that the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, decided to sell the mansion because she wants to build another project called the Green Building in Subic Bay, Philippines.