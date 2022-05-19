Check out these new books from local authors

MANILA -- Looking for a new book to read this year? Here are three new titles by local authors.

IT WAS A PLEASURE TO BE YOURS, ARABELLA BROWN

Handout

This novel by young writer Marga Monserrate is a modern take on the forbidden love trope popularized by the Shakespeare classic "Romeo and Juliet."

Here, characters Arabella Brown and Carter Nordom fall in love in Los Angeles -- but not without a hitch. Challenged with their family issues, they resort to sneaking glances, running away to secret spots, and trying their best to keep the spark alive.

The book, published by 8Letters Bookstore and Publishing, is the first novel of 17-year-old Monserrate. The author will launch her book at 3 p.m. on May 21 at Robinsons Magnolia's Central Garden.

MEET THE WORLD

Handout

Access Travel owner and CEO Angely Dub has launched "Meet the World," a children's book that aims to inspire people of all ages to keep seeking out new things.

The book shows how the protagonist's curiosity allows her to embrace unfamiliar circumstances, giving her a greater opportunity to discover the world beyond her own lenses.

Dub started "Meet the World" during the pandemic, and was inspired by her bonding moments with her four-year-old cousin.

All proceeds of the book will go to Child Hope, a non-profit organization workings towards promoting children's rights.

"Meet the World" is available online at the 7-Continent Store website, Lazada, and Shopee, and in all Wanderskye branches for P699 (softbound) and P1,099 (hardbound).

SONG OF NEGROS

Handout

This book contains 15 illustrated myths, legends, and folktales from the island of Negros.

The book's author, Dr. Victoria Bantug Hoffarth, explains the symbolic values as well as the underpinnings of these 15 stories.

She also shows how myths are intimately related to history and religion, bridging the gap between academic and popular literature.

"Song of Negros" is available at Fully Booked, Ayala Museum, Negros Museum, and their websites for online purchases.

After June 28, it will be available at Amazon in paperback, e-book, and audio-book formats.