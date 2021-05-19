'Time flies so fast': Scarlet Snow Belo finishes kindergarten

MANILA -- Scarlet Snow Belo has just finished kindergarten, with the six-year-old social media darling wearing a blue toga to mark her latest milestone.

Photos of Scarlet Snow were shared on her Instagram account which is handled by her parents, celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

Kho also shared a photo of Scarlet Snow on his Instagram page, saying he is "very proud" of what his only daughter has achieved.

"Time flies so fast," he said, adding that Scarlet Snow has "learned a lot from her teachers."

Despite this, Kho admitted that he still feels "a little melancholy," wondering aloud if he could have done more for his daughter.

"What kind of child would she be if [I] had spent even more time with her? If I actually really focused on teaching her everything I think she needs to know to mature into the Christlike person I'd like her to be, what would she be like?" he asked.

"Life involves a lot of challenges, struggles, and compromises. Lord, please keep me from tampering with the inviolables," he added.

Back in 2016, Kho explained the story behind Scarlet Snow's name.

He cited a Bible verse from the Bible, Isaiah 1:18: "Though your sins be red as scarlet, I shall make it white as snow."

Considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the country, Scarlet Snow has 4.9 million followers on her Instagram page, where her parents share updates about her daily activities.

