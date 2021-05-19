Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza is not married, agency clarifies

A photo of newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza wearing a wedding dress has been making the rounds online, prompting speculations among pageant fans about her possible disqualification.

But the photo, it turns out, was for a tourism campaign for the city of Chihuahua in Mexico, where Meza serves as an ambassador.

The photo in question, which was first posted on the Instagram page of Ah Chihuahua, now shows a caption that clarifies the issue.

"This photo is part of a promotion campaign for weddings in Copper Canyon, Chihuahua, Andrea is not married," read the statement by the tourism agency, which was written in all caps and in three other languages.

Meza won the 69th Miss Universe pageant held in Miami last Sunday (morning of Monday in Manila), besting 73 other delegates.

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21.

