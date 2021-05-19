Miss Peru has heartwarming message for ‘my beautiful Rabiya’

Peru’s Janick Maceta and the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo formed close ties during the Miss Universe pageant. Instagram: @janickmaceta, @sevenbarretto

Miss Universe 2020 2nd runner-up, Peru’s Janick Maceta, only had sweet words for the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo, after the latter described her as a “sister” during the pageant.

On Instagram, Maceta reacted to Mateo’s earlier statement about their close ties, as seen in ABS-CBN News’ exclusive interview after the coronation night in Hollywood, Florida.

Mateo, who settled for a top 21 finish, named Maceta as one of the candidates she formed a warm relationship with.

Mateo said: “I remember during the preliminaries, we were praying together. We were lifting all of our worries to God. Ang sabi namin, ‘Whatever success we have, we’re giving it back to the Lord.’ Siya ‘yung parang sister ko.”

Sharing an image of Mateo’s words, Maceta wrote, “Awww my beautiful @rabiyamateo, you are the sweetest.”

“I miss you already. You are such an amazing woman. I love you and loved praying with you. See you soon in Philippines,” she added.

Alongside Mateo, Maceta was one of the early frontrunners in Miss Universe, and was also a crowd favorite, based on social media trends, to be crowned the winner.

In the wake of the intrigues surrounding the crowning of Mexico’s Andrea Meza, Maceta called on her followers to respect the results, and shared only good words for the new Miss Universe.

