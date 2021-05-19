LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Angelia Ong grace cover of India-based magazine

Two beauty queens are the latest cover girls of an India-based lifestyle magazine.

Pia Wurtzbach and Angelia Ong are featured on two covers of the 20th anniversary issue of L'Officiel India, which credited them for "having created history at global beauty pageants."

They won the Miss Universe and Miss Earth crowns, respectively, for the Philippines back in 2015.

L'Officiel India also noted how Wurtzbach and Ong "have sizzled at shoots, raked millions of followers, and are also doing tremendous work on social issues."

"While Pia has also raised consciousness being UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and Pacific region, Angelia has acted as an eco champion for the environment," it said.

Wurtzbach and Ong also shared more content from the shoot in their respective Instagram pages, with the latter expressing her admiration for the former.

"I've always looked up and respected you dearly," Ong told Wurtzbach. "There's no one I'd rather be sharing the cover with for L'Officiel India's 20th anniversary."

For her part, Wurtzbach replied: "This is so sweet, Angelia, thank you so much!"

Wurtzbach can now add her L'Officiel India stint to her growing list of international magazine covers.

A sought-after cover girl more than five years since winning the Miss Universe crown, she has posed for magazines in Dubai, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Malaysia, and New York, among others.

