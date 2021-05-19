Grab opens cloud kitchens in Parañaque, Malate

Frankie's (left) and Yogorino are two of the featured restaurants at the new GrabKitchen branch in Malate. Handout

MANILA -- Grab continues to expand its network of cloud kitchens in the metro with the launch of new branches in Parañaque and Malate.

The new GrabKitchen branches house multiple restaurants under one roof, allowing customers to mix and match orders under one delivery fee.

The Malate facility is Grab's biggest commissary to date, measuring 400 square meters. It has 15 delivery-only branches of merchants such as Omakase, Frankie's, Recovery Food, Paper Moon, Yogorino, Pepi Cubano, Dapo at Tisa, King Chef, La Tita, Selecta, So Mot, Blu Kouzina, Coco Fresh Tea and Juice, Merienda by Pan De Manila, and Go! Salads.

The GrabKitchen in Parañaque, on the other hand, offers food from establishments such as 24 Chicken, Alishan at the Alley, Army Navy, Cara Mia, La Titas MNL, Pizza Telefono, Kyoto Sushi Bake, Bahn Mi Kitchen, El Nacho Libre, Sheikh’s Kebab, Breakfast for 2, and Black Kimchi, as well as Selecta, Omakase and Dapo at Tisa.

It offers long-distance delivery to neighboring cities such as Muntinlupa, Pasay, Las Piñas, and select parts of Cavite.

Josephine Kamiyama, project lead for GrabKitchen in the Philippines, said in a recent virtual briefing with the media that they hope to "bring a wider variety of delicious food options to customers" through the new branches.

"We want consumers and their friends and families to really enjoy their meals, and they can choose from our wide selection of cuisines and restaurants, mix and match their orders, and pay for one delivery fee," she said.

Grab opened its first cloud kitchen at Glorietta 2 in Makati last February 2020, followed by a branch in Sampaloc exactly a year later.

The company said it aims to put up more GrabKitchen branches soon.

Related video: