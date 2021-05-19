Bretman Rock wins Breakthrough Social Star at MTV Awards Unscripted

Bretman Rock, the Philippines-born internet sensation and YouTube vlogger, was named new Breakthrough Social Star at the first-ever MTV Awards: Unscripted on Tuesday (Manila time).

During his acceptance speech, Bretman gushed about receiving the recognition saying he “never won anything.”

"Hey guys, I've never prepared a speech before so what I'm about to say is unscripted or whatever," he began.

"I would like to thank everyone that watched me grow up on the internet. It's probably the most traumatizing [thing] I've ever done in my entire life. But it's all worth it because I'm here onstage accepting this award," he added.

Bretman then dedicated his award to all the Asian-Americans who believe in him, as well as the Pacific Islanders and the LGBTQ community.

On Instagram, Bretman thanked his millions of followers for supporting his endeavors.

“We have a long way to go and I’m excited to see where I go,” he wrote.

In January this year, Bretman was introduced as MTV’s newest reality star, with his own show titled “MTV Following: Bretman Rock” premiering on the cable channel last February 8.

The series began filming late last year, according to MTV, and is set in Hawaii, where Bretman is based with his family.

Bretman’s family moved to the US state from Sanchez Mira, Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

