Adapting to pandemic, PH distributor of kitchen appliances launches virtual showroom

Sub-Zero and Wolf's showroom in Makati. Handout

MANILA -- The local distributor of two luxury kitchen appliance brands has made its Makati showroom available virtually so customers can still shop from the comfort of their own homes amid the pandemic.

Focus Global Inc. (FGI) has been distributing the US brands Sub-Zero and Wolf, which specialize in refrigeration and cooking equipment, respectively, in the country for over 20 years.

It intended to launch its renovated flagship showroom at The Residences at Greenbelt in Makati last year, but the pandemic forced them to rethink their strategy.

Adapting instead to "new normal" changes such as physical distancing and staying at home, FGI opted to launch a 360-degree virtual showroom, where users can explore different areas and inspect products closely through interactive displays.

Other features include detailed product descriptions, a ruler tool for exact measurements, and a share button so shopping finds can easily be shared with friends and family.

"We would've loved to host everyone at our actual showroom but under the current circumstances, we're giving you the next best thing, which is a virtual launch of our new Sub-Zero and Wolf showroom," FGI executive vice president Loli Sy told members of the media at a Zoom conference.

"We're delighted to share with you a space that's light, fresh, and inviting, and really highlights our appliances well," she added. "Some of the new products you might see is the outdoor section with the outdoor grill [and] refrigeration, which is really appropriate for this time when we want to eat outdoors more."

Sy went on to share that their team has worked "very hard" to offer a "truly convenient digital experience from beginning to end," including an online booking site that lets customers schedule consultations with sales designers, on top of the virtual showroom tour.

FGI president Stephen Sy, for his part, said: "This showroom was finished quite a few months earlier. But then because of the pandemic we're not able to really launch it. Since it's been extended and extended, the lockdown and all the social distancing, we decided to launch this virtual showroom."

"For those who are not able to go out, it's good to know that you can still explore the place through our virtual showroom from the safety and comfort of your home," he added.

The new virtual showroom in Makati can be accessed at the Sub-Zero and Wolf Philippines website.

