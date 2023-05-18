MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported their organization throughout the recent Miss Universe Philippines season.

In an Instagram post, Supsup noted that the saying "when the going gets tough, the tough get going" truly resonates with them.

“It has been an incredibly challenging experience, and the trials we faced behind the scenes often went unnoticed,” she said.

“However, what makes me most proud is how our organization stayed strong in the face of unjust accusations. We have always remained steadfast in our values and integrity, never wavering from upholding what is right, regardless of the consequences,” she added.

After overcoming the odds, Supsup raised a toast “to all those who believed in us and recognized our hard work and dedication to this platform.”

To end her post, she said: “Now, it's time to set our sights on the next stage! Cheers!”

The recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines competition was marred with technical issues that caused a long delay in the program.

After announcing the supposed Top 10 finalists, it was announced that all 18 semi-finalists will be walking in their evening gowns.

Despite this, the night ended with pageant veteran Michelle Dee of Makati being hailed as the next Filipina to wave the country’s flag at the Miss Universe.

Dee succeeded Celeste Cortesi as the Miss Universe Philippines.