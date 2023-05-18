Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel had an unforgettable visit to the Philippines.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Filipino-American beauty queen said it was a dream come true for her to come back to the country where she spent her childhood.

“To have the opportunity to come back to my father’s home street and celebrate with the community makes my heart so happy. We were able to hand out meals and provide school supplies for all the children. I loved seeing familiar faces,” she wrote.

Gabriel also recalled how she spent many summer days in the streets in Manila as a child and how it taught her to be more grateful for all the blessings that she now has.

“From walking to buy pandesal in the morning, playing in the rain when it flooded, watching the fiesta parade, and sweating in the heat playing tongits on the plastic tables. I remember the warmth and kindest of the neighbours. This street showed me how different my life was in America and taught me how to be grateful for everything I have,” she said.

For Gabriel, to be able to visit the Philippines again and give back to a place close to her heart is “one of the biggest blessings of Miss Universe.”

Gabriel has always been vocal about her love for the Philippines. She was born to a Filipino father and an American mother.

She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas, Miss USA, and Miss Universe.