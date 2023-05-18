MANILA - While Binibining Pilipinas candidate Joy Dacoron of Cebu province has been wildly criticized for donning the vestments of the Santo Niño as her national costume, it seems she isn't the only one who took inspiration from religion.

While the candidates’ costumes all look creative, a quick glance would reveal that a common theme this year seems to be religiouse-inspired outfits.

Take a look at these hopefuls donning their national costumes:

Bb. 39 Loraine Jara from Bulacan wearing a costume inspired by the Barasoain Church Bb. 15 Jessilen Salvador from Aklan wearing a golden headdress reflecting the Aklanon's devotion to the Santo Niño Bb. 8 Mirjan Hipolito from Angeles City wearing a national costume inspired by the Gracia Angeles or Festival of Angels Bb. 32 Sharmaine Magdasoc from Pasig wearing a costume depicting the EDSA Shrine Bb. 40 Candy Marilyn Völlinger from Catanduanes wearing a costume inspired by the La Immaculada Concepcion, the patron saint of Virac, Catanduanes Bb. 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija wearing a costume with the image of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, the patron saint of Cabanatuan, on the scepter. Bb. 9 Babyerna Liong from Tacloban wearing the La Capitana costume including a depiction of the image of Santo Niño de Tacloban. Bb. 22 Anje Mae Manipol from Quezon province wearing a costume that includes the Baroque architecture design of the Minor Basilica de San Miguel Archangel, which is Quezon’s oldest church. Bb. 4 Paulina Marie Labayo from Naga City wearing a costume which is an ode to Bicol’s patroness, the Our Lady of Peñafrancia. Bb. 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona from Zambales wearing a costume depicting the Zambales Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Andres

The Binibining Pilipinas National Costume Competition will be held at the New Frontier Theater on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The grand coronation night is scheduled on May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum.