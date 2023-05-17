Handout

MANILA -- Filipino fashion designer and painter Edgar San Diego is set to hold two solo exhibits in the United States this year.

"Hibla at Pinta" will run from May 23 to 25 at the Philippine Center in New York. The first exhibit is presented by the Philippine American Friendship Community in cooperation with the Philippine Consulate General of New York.

San Diego will hold the same exhibit on June 17 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort Tape Ballroom. This one is presented by the Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day.

A designer for over 40 years, San Diego started painting by incorporating flora into his Filipiniana gowns. He revived his passion for visual arts in 2020, this time using canvas instead of fabric for his works.

San Diego held his first solo exhibit, titled "Baro't Saya, Tuwa at Ligaya," in October 2021.