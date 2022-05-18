MANILA -- Miss World Philippines has announced the finalists of its Beach Beauty competition.

Ten delegates were selected from a batch of 36 during the pre-pageant event held in Boracay on Tuesday.

They are Blessie Villablanca, Ingrid Santamaria, Cassandra Chan, Maria Gigante, Justine Beatrice Felizarta, Lady Justerinnie Santos, Gwendolyn Furniol, Beatriz Mclelland, Paula Maderieta Ortega, and Alison Black.

The winner of the Beach Beauty competition will be determined during the Miss World Philippines coronation night on June 5.

Earlier, organizers announced the Top 5 finalists of its other pre-pageant event, the Sports Challenge.