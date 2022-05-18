Photo from US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava's Twitter account.

MANILA — Community pantry initiator Ana Patricia Non on Wednesday was recognized by the US Embassy in the Philippines for her bayanihan efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posing with Non, chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava stressed that women can help change the world through leadership.

"Empowered and courageous women can change the world for the better. I presented the Ambassador’s Woman of Courage Award to Ana Patricia Non for her community pantry initiative that inspired Filipinos to combine resources and help ​one another during the COVID-19 ​pandemic," she said in a tweet.

Non thanked the embassy for recognizing their efforts.

"Maraming salamat po sa U.S. Embassy in the Philippines sa pag-recognize ng community pantry at sa mga matatapang na kababaihan na nagtataguyod nito. Malaking bagay po ito sa aming mga organizers. Yakap po!" Non said in a Facebook post.

Fed up with the lack of pandemic response during the second lockdown last year, Non built a stall near a tricycle station carrying the sign "kumuha batay sa pangangailangan, magbigay ayon sa kakayanan" (get what you need, give what can) with her extra goods in Quezon City.

A full stomach to survive the day may be its first goal, but the community pantry at Maginhawa Street in Quezon City has evolved into a battle cry for basic social services.

Around 6,700 community pantries at some point sprouted around the Philippines, each filled with stories of hope and bayanihan spirit.

Asked if they are planning to institutionalize the community pantry, Non earlier said it is best that the initiative remain rooted in the communities.

