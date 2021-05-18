Young santeros of Leyte keep Marian tradition alive

The month of May is tagged as the month of flowers and festivities in the Philippines. But for Catholics, this is also the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, three young santeros (holy image caretakers) are keeping the Marian tradition alive.

In a virtual interview, Agustin Bonotan, Hans Yllor Acuña and Neildren Buba revealed their undying devotion to the Blessed Mother.

“Every May 13 po ang grand (procession) namin kaso this year medyo na busy kami sa 13 kaya ngayon na namin naisagawa. Then every first Saturday din po may procession din kami. Tagal na po noong una maliliit pa kami angels pa gamit namin tapos isakay namin sa karosa. Hanggang sa may computer shop na dito sa amin, nag-print kami ng mga imahen mula sa Google tapos i-mount sa karton gugupitin at nilagyan ng base. At ngayon na makabili na kami ng imahen kaya ito na po. Miniature po gusto namin,” Agustin said.

With limited financial resources and funds, these three santeros always find a creative solution with every challenge they encounter.

“Nagsimula ito mga 2013 yata o 2014. Tatlo po kami original hanggang sa naging pito na kami kaso hindi nakasali ang apat ngayon,” he added.

The three Marian devotees also revealed their future goals as santeros.

“Patrona ko ang La Purisima Concepcion, Kay Hans (ay) Virgen de la Regla, kay Agustin Birhen ng Sto. Rosario. Pangarap din po namin magkaroon ng images kahit 2 or 3 ft. lang bagay lang sa amin kasi mga poon dito mga ganyan lang ang size. Open po kami sa mga gustong sumali sa aming caru-caruhan po. Kaya pito na kami last year,” Agustin added.

After the “gayakan” of the small carosas, the santeros will march in some portions of St. James the Apostle Parish in procession.

“Nagsisimula kami sa parokya minsan sa aming kapilya lang po. Iikot kami sa buong lungsod; mallit lang naman town namin. Hindi ko naman masabi na suportado kami kasi kami lang po gumagawa nito. 'Di rin kami nanghingi ng pahintulot sa parokya po,” Agustin said.

Even in these trying times, there's no stopping the young santeros from giving tribute and devotion to the Blessed Mother.

“Mahal po talaga namin ang Mahal na Ina simula pa nung una. Siya rin ang aming sandigan sa lahat kaligayahan man at kalungkutan. Ginagawa rin namin ito bilang pasasalamat at pagpapakita ng aming pagmamahal sa kanya. Hindi mabilang na mga answered prayers po, siya talaga ang aming takbuhan," Agustin said.